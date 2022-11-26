Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

