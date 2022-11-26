Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.