Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,573 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

THS opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

