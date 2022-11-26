Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,831 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

