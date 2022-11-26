Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

