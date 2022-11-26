Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 107.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,753,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,250 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after buying an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.46. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

