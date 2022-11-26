Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.