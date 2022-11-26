Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 684,870 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 510,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 26.83.

Lucid Group stock opened at 10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.97 and a fifty-two week high of 56.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.20.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

