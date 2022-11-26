Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 207.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $27.33 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

