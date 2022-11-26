Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 156.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

