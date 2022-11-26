Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFEU. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

