Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 276,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,494. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

