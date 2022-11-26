Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

FTXR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

