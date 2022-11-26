Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $906,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,247,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

