Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 489.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 831,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,779 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $684.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

