Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBM. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $20.35 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

