Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 56.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.3 %

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.