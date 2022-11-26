Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 109.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Macy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 375,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

