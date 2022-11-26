Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

