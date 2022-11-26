Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $905,000 in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.