Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

