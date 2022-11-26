Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 369,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Down 1.0 %

SONO opened at $17.60 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Sonos Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

