Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

