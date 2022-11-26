Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 106,565 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

