Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 581,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

