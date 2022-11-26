Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,669 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $7,510,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Coty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

