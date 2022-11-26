Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,151 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group stock opened at €14.90 ($15.20) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($25.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.