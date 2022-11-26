Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 131,216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $914.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

