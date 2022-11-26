Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $812.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $116,998.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,137 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

