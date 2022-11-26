Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,395 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 104,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.