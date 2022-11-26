Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Trading Up 1.7 %

Banner Announces Dividend

Shares of BANR stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

