Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $71.62 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

