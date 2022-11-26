Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,867 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,867 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,941,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.