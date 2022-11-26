Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EQH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

