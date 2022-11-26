Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,212.04

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,212.04 ($14.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($15.84). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,302 ($15.40), with a volume of 45,442 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.15) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,132.31. The company has a market capitalization of £651.20 million and a PE ratio of 5,007.69.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

