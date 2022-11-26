Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.29. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

