Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

