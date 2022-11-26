Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

