Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.74

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.74 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.77). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 148,185 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Eurocell Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.22 million and a P/E ratio of 732.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.32.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

About Eurocell

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

