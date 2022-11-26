Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronav by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Euronav Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EURN stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

