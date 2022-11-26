Evercore ISI Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

PAGS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

