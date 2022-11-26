Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.07. Approximately 3,381,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,216,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Exelon Price Performance
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.