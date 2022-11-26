Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 77.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 974.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 170.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $589.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $623.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

