Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $964.20

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $964.20 and traded as high as $969.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $969.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $964.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.46.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.