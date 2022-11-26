Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

