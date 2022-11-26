Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $210.75

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.75 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 209.50 ($2.48). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.51), with a volume of 627,700 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Situations Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.03.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georgina Field bought 2,250 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,197.50 ($6,145.80).

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.