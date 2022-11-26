Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Trading Down 0.9%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.77% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

