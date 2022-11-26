Financial Analysis: Embark Technology (EMBK) vs. Its Rivals

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Embark Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.61 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embark Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 253 1674 2874 58 2.56

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,864.54%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s peers have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embark Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.