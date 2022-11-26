Financial Review: CompoSecure (CMPO) and Its Rivals

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CompoSecure to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% CompoSecure Competitors -46.23% 9.45% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CompoSecure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 244 1137 1673 59 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 192.52%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 53.81%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its competitors.

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.22 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -4.90

CompoSecure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.