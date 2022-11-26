Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as low as C$11.81. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 55,286 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Laurentian lowered Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40. The firm has a market cap of C$413.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

